Gleyber Torres has been one of the New York Yankees’ best players for years. Still, he has been named in potential trades for a while, so the certainty that he will be a Yankee for life is not super high.

Torres has been in trade rumors for a while but has no desire to leave the Yankees, according to Chris Kirschner of The Athletic. He called New York his home and a place he doesn’t want to leave.

“I want to stay here. This is my home,” Torres said, via The Athletic. “I’m always grateful for Chicago because they gave me my first opportunity to sign a professional contract. But the Yankees gave me my first opportunity to play in the big leagues. I am just so happy here. I want to stay here for the rest of my career and I feel at home here.”

Torres has only played for the Yankees in his major-league career. Last season was one of his better seasons despite a brutal August slump. His .761 OPS was his best mark since 2019 and his 135 hits are the second-most he has had in a single season. The Yankees are eager to compete for a championship and may look to trade Torres, one of their biggest trade chips, with young prospects like Anthony Volpe and Oswald Peraza soon to come up.

“Any advice I can give him to help, I’ll do it. I’m not that guy in that type of situation to stay on the outside because he’s coming for my job,” Torres said of Peraza, his fellow Venezuelan that he has known for years, via The Athletic. “I just try to help because he’s coming to the team bringing his energy and trying to help this team win, and the same goes for Volpe.”

Although Gleyber Torres doesn’t have any say in whether he stays with the Yankees, he will certainly make the most of his time there.