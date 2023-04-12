Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres was pulled from Tuesday night’s game against the Cleveland Guardians in the 9th inning after tweaking his right hip flexor/groin area, according to Brendan Katy of The Athletic. Torres spoke about it to reporters.

“Last night, there was a little bit [of] tightness but today I feel really well,” Gleyber Torres said, according to Marly Rivera of ESPN.

Torres would be able to pinch hit today if the Yankees need it, according to Rivera. Manager Aaron Boone also did not sound too worried on Tuesday night, and no tests are schedule. according to Kuty.

Gleyber Torres has gotten off to a red-hot start for the Yankees so far this season. In 11 games, he is batting .371 with a .522 on-base percentage, 1.179 OPS and two home runs, according to Fangraphs. This is a welcomed sight for the Yankees and manager Aaron Boone.

In the 2022 season, Torres had a good year, with his only bad month coming in August. He was floated in trade rumors around the trade deadline, specifically for former Miami Marlins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez, who was traded to the Minnesota Twins this offseason.

He was also mentioned in trade rumors this offseason, as the Yankees have two young middle infielders in Anthony Volpe and Oswald Peraza, who seemed like part of the future. Anthony Volpe is on the team, as he beat out Oswald Peraza for the shortstop job in Spring Training. It seems unlikely that there will be room for Peraza on the team if Torres keeps playing as well as he has to start the season.

Hopefully for the Yankees, Torres’ injury scare does not become something bigger than what they are letting on. He has been a key bat so far.