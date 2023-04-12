Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees have gotten off to an impressive 7-4 start to the season. While Cole is performing the best he can on the mound, he recognizes that the Yankees have had a secret weapon spearheading their early season success.

Franchy Cordero has appeared in six games for New York thus far. He has hit .286 with three home runs and 10 RBI. Cole understands how important Cordero has been to the team’s offense recently and thinks the outfielder is a perfect fit on the Yankees, via Brendan Kuty of The Athletic.

“Big thump,” Cole said of Cordero. “Just a good dude. Great vibes. Positive. Plays hard. Lays the wood. It has been fun to watch.”

Cordero’s latest act came in the Yankees’ 11-2 win over the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday. With New York leading 3-2 in the third inning, Cordero turned the game on its head with a three-run blast. His home run heroics have caught the attention of many – including Cole – in the MLB world.

Franchy Cordero’s journey to the Yankees was a rocky one. After entering the MLB in 2017, the outfielder spent time with the San Diego Padres, Kansas City Royals and Boston Red Sox. While he showed his potential at times, Cordero never stuck in any of his previous destinations.

New York still decided to take a chance when they signed Cordero to a split-contract. That decision has paid off so far, as Cordero has provided a serious spark. When he is on the mound, Gerrit Cole wants all the run support he could get. But even if he isn’t on the bump, Cole is still pumped up to see the newest Yankee raking in the early going.