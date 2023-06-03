New York Yankees outfielder Greg Allen sustained an injury in his first at-bat of the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night. He went 0-for-1 with a walk before eventually being forced to exit the game.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters after the Yankees' 8-4 loss to the Dodgers on Friday night that a stint on the injured list is possible. New York's medical staff will closely monitor Allen's hip flexor injury to determine the extent of the damage and the appropriate course of treatment. Allen is to be considered day-to-day for now, but there should be further updates on his status based on how he's feeling prior to the Yanks next game on Saturday night against the Dodgers.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Losing Allen's versatility and contributions both offensively and defensively will undoubtedly impact the Yankees performance, as he was expected to be a key member of the Yankees' bench this season. With his first ten games for New York under his belt, Allen is batting just .214 with one home run and one RBI, but his defensive capabilities have been huge, as he's played each spot in the outfield so far for the Yankees.

The injury comes at a crucial time for the Yanks, as they are currently in third place in the American League East, and they were relying on Allen to be their fourth outfielder off the bench during this stretch. However, it looks like they may have to find someone else to fill that role, and it will be worth keeping an eye on Allen's status to see if he does in fact end up on the injured list.