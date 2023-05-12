Steve is a freelance writer covering the world of sports for ClutchPoints.

The New York Yankees have released their starting lineup for their home matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday, and manager Aaron Boone made one notable change.

For just the fourth time this season, Gleyber Torres will bat leadoff for the Yankees. Volpe has been the Yankees’ go-to leadoff hitter as of late, but he will slot into the No. 7 spot in the team’s lineup against the Rays.

Volpe has had a fair share of struggles at the plate in recent weeks. The rookie shortstop has notched a .159 batting average and a .196 OBP in the month of May. Overall, he has logged an OPS+ of 77 in 39 games played this season.

In the big picture, Boone is not much concerned with Volpe at this early stage in the campaign.

“I don’t worry about him,” Boone said during a pregame press conference on Friday. “He is a ballplayer, hooked up and confident, rightfully so.

“He just wants to win.”

Volpe will look to get back on the right track in the Yankees’ home clash with Tampa Bay on Friday. He has hit .111 to go along with a mere one RBI recorded in four games played against the current AL East leaders.

The Yankees currently sit in last place in the AL East standings with a 21-18 record. They hold a 4-6 record against AL East opponents in the ongoing campaign.