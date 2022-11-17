Published November 17, 2022

By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The New York Yankees went 99-63 during the 2022 regular season but disappointed in a big way in the playoffs, getting swept 4-0 in the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros, who went on to win the World Series.

While there are various different reasons fans should be upset with the way the campaign ended from inconsistent offense to shaky pitching at times, owner Hal Steinbrenner is staying positive.

Via The Athletic:

“They’re frustrated and understandably so,” Steinbrenner said of Yankees fans. “We had high expectations this year, particularly with how well we played in the first half. I can say this until I’m blue in the face and people are tired of hearing it, but it’s our goal every year to win a championship and to field a championship-caliber team that can get it done. That’s why we’ve been active at the trade deadline for the last few years. I think we had a really good trade deadline this year. Most people agreed the day after the deadline that we did a good job. So, they’re frustrated. I understand that. The players understand that.”

The Yankees were easily the best team in the Majors in the first half, posting a 64-28 record. But after the All-Star Break, they struggled immensely, going 35-35. The ALDS was no breeze either as the Cleveland Guardians took them the full five games. New York did not swing the bats well in the playoffs, with superstar Aaron Judge hitting a brutal slump.

Now, the question is, how can the Yankees get better this winter? Re-signing Judge is obviously the top priority after he slugged an AL-record 62 homers. If they lose him, it would be a crushing blow to this team’s aspirations moving forward. Joey Gallo is gone, but likely the fans want to see Josh Donaldson and Aaron Hicks move on next. We’ll see what the front office manages to do.