Hal Steinbrenner drops debatable take on Aaron Boone returning as Yankees manager

For most baseball teams, reaching the American League Championship Series would be considered a success. Not for the New York Yankees. They were swept in embarrassing fashion by the hated Houston Astros, leaving players and fans shaking their heads. There are a number of questions facing the Yankees organization this offseason.

Obviously, the biggest one is what will happen with Aaron Judge. The American League home run king is a free agent after betting on himself and playing out the season. What a great decision that turned out to be. But some fans of the Yankees have been clamoring for a managerial change.

On Wednesday while leaving the Yankees player development complex, Hal Steinbrenner, was asked his thoughts on Aaron Boone’s future with the club, as captured by the Associated Press.

Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner plans to keep Aaron Boone as his manager. “I believe he is a very good manager," Steinbrenner said Wednesday as he left the Yankees player development complex. "I don’t see a change there.”https://t.co/0xjBDqUb56 — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) October 26, 2022

Boone had the Yankees on a near-historic win pace midway through the 2022 season. Then the wheels began to fall off, as New York’s seemingly invincible AL East lead dwindled down to just a couple games. The Yankees held on however and defeated the Cleveland Guardians in the ALDS.

But losing to the Astros for the fourth time since 2015, and third time in the ALCS, stings. During the season, some fans were calling for a change. Boone gave a controversial take on Isiah Kiner-Falefa, calling him one of the best defensive players in the league. Kiner-Falefa was among the league leaders in errors committed all season.

But ultimately, it’s postseason success that determines where the fans lie. They are not likely to be thrilled with Steinbrenner’s defense of his manager.