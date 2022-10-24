Yankees fans absolutely destroy Texas senator Ted Cruz at Game 4 of ALCS vs. Astros with savage NSFW messages

Texas senator Ted Cruz got that New York hospitality on Sunday night as he showed up in the Bronx to support the Houston Astros in Game 4 of the ALCS. By no surprise, New York Yankees fans aren’t a fan of Cruz, who is a well-known republican and Donald Trump supporter.

Sitting behind home plate, countless supporters flipped him off and yelled NSFW messages at Cruz. This photo says it all:

Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight H/t @jessemangelo pic.twitter.com/scKm3jnTXF — Wu-Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) October 24, 2022

Not only is he an Astros fan, but Cruz is not very well-liked outside of Texas. In a video obtained by the same Twitter user above, @WuTangKigs, you can hear Yankees fans booing Cruz, calling him a f**king loser and piece of sh**:

Ted Cruz taking a stroll at Yankee Stadium: "You f*cking loser. Racist piece of sh*t. Go back to Cancun" pic.twitter.com/kk1M4cyHVt — Wu-Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) October 24, 2022

Perhaps the funniest part? He was literally acting like everyone loved him, waving and smiling. The man is clueless. But, he did leave the Bronx with a grin on his face as the Astros completed the four-game sweep of the Yankees, beating them 6-5 in Game 4.

Now, Houston heads home to host the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday in Game 1 of the World Series. As for the Yankees, they have some big decisions to make this offseason, most notably with Aaron Judge. He’s set to hit the open market and could fetch possibly the biggest contract we’ve ever seen in MLB history after breaking the American League single-season home run record with 62 bombs. Unfortunately, he struggled immensely in the postseason but regardless, he carried New York all season long. That’s a fact.

As for Ted Cruz, good riddance. Yanks fans clearly don’t want you back in town.