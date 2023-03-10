There are certain fan bases whose expectations for their teams are so high that they would probably prefer to fast forward through the majority of a 162-game MLB season to see if this truly is their year to put it all together. It will be even harder for New York Yankees fans to trudge through if injuries keep piling up.

It was announced Thursday that pitcher Carlos Rodon is dealing with an elbow injury that will force him to miss the start of the season. The Yankees are already reeling in their staff with relievers Tommy Kahnle and Lou Trivino both being shut down as well. Even the lineup is not immune to this widespread injury bug, as center fielder Harrison Bader got an injury update that further muddied New York’s Spring Training.

Manager Aaron Boone delivered the news. “Harrison Bader has a left oblique injury, per Boone,” Greg Joyce of The New York Post reported. “Doesn’t have a timeline yet but fair to say his availability to start season is in doubt.”

Bader was acquired last August from the St. Louis Cardinals and was a vital contributor in the playoffs. He batted . 333 and hit five home runs in nine games. There were times where he was the only reliable hitter wearing pinstripes during the ALCS against the Houston Astros. With Andrew Benintendi signing with the Chicago White Sox, the 28-year-old is expected to be a key fixture in the Yankees outfield.

Those plans are now on hold. Perhaps the biggest concern about the oblique injury is that it puts more onus on superstar Aaron Judge. Boone and the Yankees brass will want to ease the defensive strain they place on their franchise cornerstone, especially now that he will likely retire with the organization (nine-years, $360 million). Bader is a Gold Glove center fielder who can leave the team with one less hole to worry about.

It remains to be seen if he can work his way back before Spring Training ends, but the 2023 season is off to a bumpy start for the World Series-or-bust Yankees.