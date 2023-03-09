New York Yankees’ Gerrit Cole headlines MLB Perfect Inning 23, the latest in the authentic and licensed MLB game series, as pre-registration opens for the game today, March 9.

The ultimate baseball gaming experience returns this year with MLB Perfect Inning 23. Officially licensed by the MLB and published by Com2uS Holdings, Perfect Inning 23 is the follow-up to the Perfect Inning 22 game and the new name for MLB Perfect Inning: Ultimate. The new update will build upon Ultimate’s 3D visuals and animations with updated stadiums, uniforms, and players to reflect how they appear in the real world during the 2023 season. With added gameplay and UI/UX improvements, Perfect Inning 23 sets a new standard of excellence for baseball action on mobile devices.

On top of these top-line changes, baseball fans can also expect the following new features as the new update launches:

Featured Player Gerrit Cole: Hot off a record-setting season as the first Yankees right-hander in history to lead the league in strikeouts, power pitcher Gerrit Cole is MLB Perfect Inning 23’s star athlete. Pre-register to score his Highlight Card, plus 23 Platinum, Gold, and Advanced Player Packs.

The Best Baseball On the Go: The Perfect Inning franchise is known for its faithful, no-compromises on-the-field action, and this year’s update is no exception. Experience lifelike visuals with realistic player animations and a game engine designed from the ground up for baseball. Every throw, pitch, and swing counts, wherever fans want to play.

Big Rewards: During the Ultimate Welcome Event, players of MLB Perfect Inning 22 can obtain special rewards including Platinum Player Packs for making the jump to Perfect Inning 23, plus Perfect Inning Coins based on their Perfect Inning 22 achievements.

New Content: Team up with fellow club members for the all new Club Match mode, featuring unique challenges to tackle as a team. Collect legendary baseball players through the new SE (Special Edition) Legend Cards.

More Ways to Play: The new Club Match missions join Franchise mode, Live Season mode, Rank Missions, and the real-time competition of PvP League, all updated with the 2023 season’s stadiums, rosters, uniforms, and match-ups.

Players can now pre-register for the game, which will then give them access to Gerrit Cole’s Highlight Card and dozens of Player Packs as soon as the new update launches in late March 2023. Meanwhile, players can also now simply download MLB Perfect Inning: Ultimate on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, with the update eclipsing this version of the app as soon as MLB Perfect Inning 23 comes out.