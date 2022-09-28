Harrison Bader goes full send mode with epic beer chugging after Yankees clinch AL East title

The New York Yankees officially clinched the American League East on Tuesday with a 5-2 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays. By no surprise, the celebrations were epic in the locker room after winning one of the toughest divisions in baseball. But perhaps the most legendary move was outfielder Harrison Bader chugging three beers at once. Yes, you heard that right. Talk about full send. Via Talkin’ Yanks:

Totally looking at Bader chug these beers and nothing else pic.twitter.com/qOAGN9eMYR — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) September 28, 2022

That is absolutely priceless from Bader, who came over to New York at the trade deadline from the St. Louis Cardinals in the Jordan Montgomery trade. While the Yanks might not know exactly what he’s capable of yet after just returning from injury, one thing is for sure: Bader knows how to chug beers.

Harrison Bader has played in just eight games for his new team after recovering from plantar fasciitis. He’s hitting .227 so far for NY. A native of Bronxville, the former third-round pick grew up a fan of the Yankees and always dreamed of playing for them. That dream has come true.

There is no question he’ll get more opportunities to show what he can do moving forward as the playoffs inch closer. If New York has more reasons to celebrate (hopefully) we’ll surely see Harrison Bader guzzle down some more beers in the near future.

The Yankees finish up a three-game set with the Blue Jays on Wednesday before facing the Orioles and Rangers to close out the campaign. Then, it’s postseason time. Hopefully, Aaron Judge reaches that illustrious 61-homer mark before then.