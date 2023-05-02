The New York Yankees have been stung by the injury bug a ton already this season. They’re getting one of their key bats back though in outfielder Harrison Bader.

Bader will make his 2023 debut on Tuesday after missing the first month with an oblique strain. He expects to go full throttle from the start.

“From my perspective, there’s no walking on eggshells. I’m fully capable of going out there and playing my brand of baseball for this team,” Bader said.

Acquired via trade from the St. Louis Cardinals last August, Bader has quickly become a fan favorite for the Yankees. He had a .217 batting average in 46 at-bats in pinstripes last season but had a mighty strong postseason, hitting five home runs in nine games.

The Yankees are in the midst of their worst stretch to the young season so far and could desperately use Bader. They’ve lost four games in a row to fall into last place in an uber-competitive AL East. The bullpen blew a ninth-inning lead on Monday for the latest loss.

The move for Bader comes a day after the Yankees placed reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge on the injured list with a hip strain. Bader’s glove will hide Judge’s absence in the field, but no one can replace Judge’s impact in the lineup. Still, getting Harrison Bader back in the lineup could spark some of those swings he showed off in the playoffs last October.

Though just one month into the season, the Yankees already find themselves 8.5 games out of first place in the division. Getting Bader back should help ease the tension a bit.