Aaron Judge is one of the most decorated baseball players in the MLB today. He is a former Rookie of the Year winner for the New York Yankees. He also has four All-Star appearances, two All-MLB First Team selections, and an AL MVP to his name. With Judge’s accolades, have you ever wondered how the baseball star lives? Let’s take a look at Aaron Judge’s former penthouse at a $110 million building in Murray Hill, Manhattan, New York.

After a remarkable rookie season which saw Judge register a MLB record of 127 walks en route to winning AL Rookie of the Year, he rewarded himself by acquiring a luxurious apartment in Murray Hill’s rental building called Theater House. Theater House rises as high as 25 stories and contains 105 apartments. According to Judge himself, he rented the lofty home due to the fact that it was easier to commute compared to his previous residence in Times Square. Renting the penthouse forced the baseball star to shell out around $13,900 on a monthly basis.

Here are some images of Aaron Judge’s penthouse at a $110 million building in Murray Hill, Manhattan, New York.

Images courtesy of: 6sqft

Judge’s former lofty penthouse contains two bedrooms and three bathrooms. Furthermore, Judge had no trouble living comfortably with a kitchen that’s complete with stainless steel appliances, a spacious living room, a balcony where he could see the busy streets of New York and the East River, and a respectable fitness room to keep himself in shape.

Constructed in 2017, aside from his room’s amenities, Judge also had the luxury to enjoy the building’s amenities. These included a roof deck, a working elevator, laundry room, an outdoor space for entertainment, and a bike room. Furthermore, the building also allows its tenants to take care of pets in the building. The baseball star undoubtedly found this beneficial since he’s known to be a devoted pet owner.

Renting out a home for nearly $14,000 a month can be expensive for some. However, that isn’t the case for Judge. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Judge has a net worth of $50 million. Furthermore, after making history in breaking the league’s single-season home run record, Judge bagged a lucrative nine-year, $360 million deal with the Yankees. As a result, Judge should have no problem living a lavish lifestyle in the busy streets of New York.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Aaron Judge’s former penthouse at a $110 million building in Murray Hill, Manhattan, New York.