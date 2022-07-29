‘I didn’t play well as a Yankee’: Joey Gallo opens up on failed New York stint ahead of likely trade

Joey Gallo is almost at the end of his stint with the New York Yankees. It’s best for both parties involved that they split before the 2022 MLB trade deadline.

The Yankees traded for Gallo a year ago today in the hopes of bolstering their team. The move has not paid off at all. The two-time All-Star is one of the team’s worst hitters and is now seeing his replacement, Andrew Benintendi, join the squad.

According to Lindsey Adler of The Athletic, Gallo understands that he did not play well in the pinstripes. He is taking the blame but also explained that he has not been in rhythm since being traded to The Bronx.

“I didn’t play well as a Yankee. I wish I had,” Joey Gallo said. “When I see my numbers, I feel like I’ve played better than that…There are a couple of things mechanically that I think I could have been better about monitoring. Baseball is a weird game. You can be doing something slightly wrong, and in baseball you just start doing it every day, and it starts to become a habit you don’t notice. I just feel like something here got out of rhythm, out of whack.”

Gallo has always been a unique player, which is either good or bad depending on who you ask. He has the ability to hit for power, draw tons of walks and play good defense. However, his batting average is very poor, thanks in large part to his sky-high strikeout rate. In New York, he has been well below average at the plate, posting an OPS+ of just 78 this season.

Joey Gallo is patiently awaiting his time to leave the Yankees. Perhaps on a new team, the 28-year-old can rediscover his star form. Meanwhile, New York will plug a major hole in their lineup as they look to assert dominance in the American League.