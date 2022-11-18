Published November 18, 2022

By Alex Sabri

The dream of Trae Turner to the Yankees took a harsh blow Friday afternoon with a new piece of MLB free agency news.

The New York Yankees have agreed to a one-year, $6 million with shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa on the eighth day of free agency, according to a Friday tweet from ESPN baseball columnist Jeff Passan. There was thought Kiner-Falefa could get nontendered by the Yankees before the 8 p.m. MLB free agency deadline, said Passan, but he’s back in his last year before free agency.

The 27-year-old shortshop played in 142 games for the Yankees last year, earning 126 hits and 48 runs batted in with 483 at-bats. Along with third basmean Josh Donaldson and catcher Ben Rortvedt, Isiah Kiner-Falefa was traded by the Minnesota Twins to the Yankees in exchange for catcher Gary Sánchez and third baseman Gio Urshela in early March. Since then, the Yankees were swept by the eventual World Series champion in the Houston Astros in four games in the American League Champion Series.

“We need to do better if we want to beat those guys,” Yankees pitcher Luis Severino said of the Astros in late October. “We need to play the game the right way. We need to pitch the right way. We need to do everything the right way.”

The news was released hours after Jon Heyman of the New York Post said the Yankees put Isiah Kiner-Falefa on the trade block ahead of MLB free agency to make room for a player who better fits what the 99-win team needs in terms of production at the shortstop position. With just the right amount of luck, Yankees fans can hope Kiner-Falefa can either match or improve his production on a cheaper deal.

The Yankees will begin their spring training schedule on Feb. 25 at 1:05 p.m. EST in a game against the Philadelphia Phillies in Citizens Bank Park. Broadcast information has yet to be announced.