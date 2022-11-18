Published November 18, 2022

By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

The New York Yankees, after a successful regular season that saw them run away with the AL East crown, ended up faltering in the ALCS against eventual World Series champion Houston Astros in an embarrassing four-game sweep. There were plenty at fault for the Yankees’ shortcomings, including Aaron Judge, who, despite his all-world regular season performance, went cold at the most inopportune time,

However, it’s unfair to pin the blame on just one player. Nevertheless, the play of Isiah Kiner-Falefa, particularly defensively, didn’t do much to endear himself to the Yankees faithful.

In particular, Kiner-Falefa and Gleyber Torres combined for a woeful, crucial error that proved to be costly during the elimination Game 4 against the Astros. And it’s not as if the 27-year old is contributing meaningfully in other areas for the Yankees to continue stomaching these kinds of miscues from someone touted for his defense.

So it’s not a surprise that, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Yankees have put Isiah Kiner-Falefa on the trading block in an attempt to, perhaps, make room for an acquisition that improves their production at such a crucial position.

Kiner-Falefa ended up playing 138 games as the Yankees’ primary shortstop after a position change was deemed necessary for his infield mate, Gleyber Torres. In 142 games played (531 plate appearances) during the 2022 season, IKF posted an uninspiring, slash line of .261/.314/.327 to go along with four home runs and 48 runs batted in, leaving much room to be desired.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa was acquired by the Yankees in the same trade that saw the Yankees acquire Josh Donaldson and Ben Rortvedt for Gary Sanchez and Gio Urshela, but only a season later, the Yankees may already be looking for upgrades given their lofty ambitions of World Series contention.