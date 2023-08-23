The New York Yankees have gone from bad to worse over the last month, including a disastrous nine game losing streak that all but eliminated them from playoff contention.

General manager Brian Cashman spoke to the press ahead of Wednesday night's game, where they will attempt to stop the skid, and attempted to provide answers to the tough questions that the fans want answered.

“It's been a disaster of a season. We're embarrassed by it,” Cashman began, per Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News.

Cashman noted that the team isn't mathematically eliminated yet, but they have minute chances to make the playoffs after the crumbling mess that resulted in a 5-14 August record.

The embattled GM believes the front office has a strong track record over his tenure and believes they can right the ship, but understands why fans are sticking him with the blame.

“It comes with the territory,” Cashman admitted. “We're all going to be evaluated… there’s definitely going to be a lot of internal assessments going on,” he continued, with him and manager Aaron Boone on the hot seat.

Whether or not they will be retained after the season partially depends on the sentiment of owner Hal Steinbrenner and how they finish the last month of the season. They are in the midst of the worst losing streak since 1982, leading the GM to hold no punches when concluding his thoughts on the situation.

“S**t happens, and a lot of it's happened,” Brian Cashman said. “And because of that, there's a mess on our hands.”

The Yankees sit 10 games back of the final wildcard spot, something they were within just a few games of less than two weeks ago. Aaron Boone and Brian Cashman will have a tough offseason as a consequence of the collapse, with at least one likely to be relieved of duty.