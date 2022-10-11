‘It’s heaven’: Aaron Judge’s holy take on MLB Playoff atmosphere at Yankee Stadium

Aaron Judge wouldn’t wish to be anywhere else than the Yankee Stadium as the New York Yankees start their MLB playoffs campaign against the Cleveland Guardians in the ALDS.

The Yankees slugger is clearly excited to play at home in front of the New York fans, emphasizing that their stadium is just different with such a passionate crowd cheering for the players. Judge even had the best comparison for their home turf when asked how he would describe the MLB playoffs atmosphere in there to those players who have yet to experience it.

“It’s heaven. That’s where you wanna be. For me I get the jitters–the intros, the crowd cheering, the crisp, cool air, there is nothing like it,” Judge said while all smiles, per SNY TV. “…It’s so loud … But when it comes down to it, you gotta embrace it and enjoy every single moment.”

New York plays Games 1 and 2 of the ALDS in the Yankee Stadium, so the wait won’t be long for Aaron Judge and his teammates to experience that incredible MLB playoffs atmosphere once again.

The Yankees faithful also have every reason to cheer for the team. After years of heartbreaks and disappointments, the franchise has a real shot at breaking their 13-year World Series drought. The optimism surrounding the team is at an all-time high, and for good reason.

Of course the road will be difficult, but as Aaron Judge suggested, the Yankees can lean on their fans to cheer and rally them as they attempt to return to the promised land.