New York Yankees’ highly-regarded prospect Jasson Dominguez is unquestionably a young player to watch during Spring Training. Dominguez, 20, absolutely unloaded on a baseball in the Yankees’ 7-4 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, video via Talkin’ Yanks on Twitter.

The swing was Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton-esque. Dominguez’s power potential is impossible to deny.

Yankees’ manager Aaron Boone reacted to Dominguez’s moonshot after the game, per Marly Rivera.

“There’s no panic up there. It’s good to see him (Dominguez) really get into one… He seems like a confident kid that just likes playing the game amongst friends. There’s an ease to which he goes about his business,” Boone said.

Jasson Dominguez’s presence in the Yankees’ lineup to open Spring Training already had New York fans excited. But his home run will get fans even more hyped for the future.

Dominguez is ranked within the top 50 MLB prospects heading into 2023. His immense power is his greatest tool, but he’s coming along as a pure hitter as well. Additionally, Dominguez is well-balanced, demonstrating decent speed and fielding prowess. He is not expected to contribute to the Yankees until the 2024 campaign, but he can possibly speed up his timeline with impressive play this spring.

There’s no question that the sky’s the limit for Dominguez. With other top prospects such as Anthony Volpe and Oswald Peraza cruising through the minor leagues, the future is bright in New York.

For now, Dominguez will look to keep crushing home runs out of the park ahead of the regular season.