For the longest time, the Houston Astros were the New York Yankees' kryptonite. It seemed like the Texas-based team always had a way of dealing with the pinstripes, whether it was the playoffs or the regular season. This year, though, thanks to an infusion of youth to the lineup, the Yankees have done something they haven't done since 2013: sweep the Astros in a three-game series, per MLB.

The @Yankees complete their first 3-game sweep of the Astros since 2013. pic.twitter.com/Z59KpQ7Pe6 — MLB (@MLB) September 4, 2023

The Yankees had rookie outfielder Jasson Dominguez make his first MLB start against the defending champions. In just his first at-bat, he made an immediate impact: he took Justin Verlander deep for his first-ever hit. Already, Yankees fans are falling in love with the Dominican outfielder.

Dominguez is part of the Yankees' youth movement that is taking the team by storm in recent days. This season also saw top rookie Anthony Volpe make his debut as a full-time starter. In addition, players like Oswald Peraza and Oswaldo Cabrera, who made their debuts in 2022, are also seeing burn this season. After relying on their veterans, New York is letting their young guns get experience this year.

Unfortunately, it seems like Jasson Dominguez's breakout came a little bit too late for the Yankees. This season has gone down the drain for New York. Even after the three-game sweep of the Astros, they still sit below .500 for the season. While they haven't been mathematically eliminated yet, their playoff odds are all but gone at this point. Some people just wished that the team gave these rookies a chance earlier this year.

Well, the Yankees are just looking for silver linings to this season. Sweeping the Astros and Jasson Dominguez's breakout are just two of these “consolation prizes”.