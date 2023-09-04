New York Yankees outfielder Jasson Dominguez went deep again on Sunday Night Baseball, hitting a go-ahead, two-run home run off of Houston Astros pitcher Christian Javier in the sixth inning. In the process, Dominguez joined some exclusive company alongside Aaron Judge and others by hitting two home runs in his first three games in MLB.

Jasson Dominguez, Aaron Judge, Joe Lefebvre and Yogi Berra are the four Yankees who have hit home runs in two of their first three career games, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com.

The Dominguez home run against Christian Javier was a towering shot into the right field seats.

Our Favorite Martian 👽 pic.twitter.com/YUt0YK7js1 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 4, 2023

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

Through his first three games in the big leagues, Jasson Dominguez has lived up to the hype. The Yankees and their fans certainly hope this is a sign of things to come for the next several years.

The Yankees invested a lot in Dominguez when they signed him at 16 years old out of the Dominican Republic. He was hyped up from the moment he signed, as he was even given the nickname “The Martian” while he was growing up due to the skills he showed.

Dominguez will be the Yankees' center fielder for the remainder of the season. It will be worth monitoring how he performs for the rest of the 2023 season, as he could cement his role on the 2024 team.

If Dominguez is who the Yankees envision, he will be a center fielder with speed who can switch hit and hit for power. The potential is really high, and the Yankees hope he shows that over the next month and throughout his career.