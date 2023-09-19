New York Yankees center field prospect Jasson Dominguez made a great impression in his week of playing at the MLB level before discovering that he needed Tommy John surgery, and although the expectations are sky-high for the 20-year-old, he still was just hoping to fit in with the Yankees clubhouse with stars like Aaron Judge on the roster. However, a story about Jasson Dominguez's first interaction with Aaron Judge is heart-warming and likely made it an easier transition when Dominguez got the call in September.

Dominguez and Judge, along with a few other players sat together for a meal and made small talk at the Yankees' Spring Training complex in Tampa, according to Brendan Kuty of The Athletic. Judge finished his meal, and noticed that Dominguez was done with his as well, so he took his place and threw it out for him. It was a small gesture, but it meant a lot for Dominguez.

“I told all of my family, ‘Judge took my plate!'” Dominguez said, via Kuty. “It was a big surprise to me.”

Judge recently spoke about the gesture as well.

“We're all in this together,” Judge said, via Kuty. “I was getting up, and I had somewhere to be, but I saw (Dominguez) was done, so it was just, ‘I'm heading this way anyway. Let me take this for you, man. Hand out here.' I think there were a couple of other guys with us, too. I don't know. I've always tried to do that. Other guys have done that for me. We're a team. It doesn't matter if he's in High A or Low A or just got drafted. You're still wearing the pinstripes. You're still wearing the ‘NY' logo. You're still part of this team. At some point, we're going to be teammates.”

Judge is the leader of the team, and was long before he was named captain last offseason after signing his nine-year, $360 million deal.

Dominguez's eight games are hopefully a preview of a dynamic duo in the lineup in 2024 and beyond for the Yankees. He is scheduled to get surgery on Wednesday.