New York Yankees pitcher Carlos Rodon is starting to look like the pitcher the team envisioned him to be when they inked him to a big deal back in the last offseason. Rodon flashed his brilliance on the mound once again on Sunday, albeit in a 3-2 road loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Against the Pirates, Rodon pitched for 6.2 innings, allowing three earned runs on six hits. However, Rodon recorded 10 strikeouts and issued zero walks.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone only had great things to say about Rodon's performance following the contest.

“Another really good step, and I think, a peek into what he is when he’s throwing it right,” Boone said of Rodon, per Jake Crouse.com.

Prior to his start versus Pittsburgh, Rodon picked up a win in last week's 4-1 victory at Fenway Park over the Boston Red Sox, as he stymied the Yankees' chief rivals for five innings of work on the hill. He was charged with only a run on four hits while racking up nine punchouts. After allowing seven earned runs in a forgettable performance in a 10-3 loss to the Detroit Tigers at home on Sep. 7, Rodon is seemingly turning things around, which can be considered a consolation for New York, which is extremely unlikely to make the MLB playoffs.

The Yankees inked Rodon to a six-year, $162 million deal back in December, but he only started seeing action for New York in early July, as he spent time on the injured list to start the 2023 MLB season due to a forearm issue.

So far in the 2023 MLB campaign, Rodon has a 3-6 record and a 5.90 ERA across 12 starts.