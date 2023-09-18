The New York Yankees have endured a tumultuous season, and it's only bound to get crazier in the final two weeks. The Yankees are 6.5 games out of a wild card spot in the American League and with 12 games left seem more than a longshot to reach the postseason.

Teams have come back from similar, but the Yankees have a lot of work to do to jump two teams into a playoff position. Aaron Judge said New York is still in the hunt and will fight till the end.

“That’s why we’re here: to go out there and win some games,” Judge said, via Jake Crouse. “We’re not out of it, and we’re going to keep fighting, especially with this group. Like they’ve shown us this whole road trip, it doesn’t matter if we’re down to our last out, we’ve still got a chance, and we’re going to go out there and do our best.”

The Yankees return home on Tuesday after a seven-game road trip to Boston and Pittsburgh. New York went 5-2 against the Red Sox and Pirates, dropping a game to each team. They are now 76-74.

The Yankees were never ahead in the division thanks to a lighting hot start from the Tampa Bay Rays, but they played well and were 10 games above .500 in mid-June. Then they went blank in July and August, combining for a 20-33 record in the two months. The brutal stretch took the Yankees from eight games over .500 to four games under, losing nine games in the division standings.

It will take a lot for the Yankees to play in October, but anything is possible. Especially when Aaron Judge is involved.