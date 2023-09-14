Jasson Dominguez was riding a high after getting called up to the big leagues and homering off Justin Verlander in his very first at-bat on September 1st. But, the New York Yankees phenom only lasted eight games before suffering a torn UCL.

And as widely expected, Dominguez is set to undergo Tommy John surgery, Aaron Boone confirmed on Thursday, per Bob Nightengale. The Dominican is expected to miss 9-10 months of action.

This is a crushing blow for Dominguez and the Yankees. The organization was certainly ready to make him an everyday starter in center field. He was off to a flying start too, hitting .258 with four homers and seven RBIs in just eight contests. The tools were all on full display. There's a reason he's nicknamed ‘The Martian”.

Based on the timetable, he'll miss about half of the 2024 season and could return around the All-Star break if not sooner if all goes well in rehab. The Bronx Bombers signed Jasson Dominguez for a record $5.1 million out of the DR in 2019 and he's developed into their top prospect.

Dominguez can do pretty much everything on a baseball field and profiles to be a superstar in the show with time. He showed glimpses of just that in limited time in the Majors. Unfortunately, this injury just falls in line with New York's miserable campaign where they're going to miss the playoffs by a longshot much in part due to their abysmal offense.

Dominguez will have the operation next Wednesday. Best of luck to him in recovery.