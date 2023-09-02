Welcome to the big leagues Jasson Dominguez.

“The Martian” was just called up earlier this week and on Friday, was in the New York Yankees' starting lineup in their series opener against the Houston Astros. And with one on in the top of the first, Dominguez stepped up and took Justin Verlander deep on the second pitch of the at-bat. Talk about announcing yourself to the show.

Via Fox Sports MLB:

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

THE MARTIAN HAS ARRIVED 👽 JASSON DOMINGUEZ HOMERS IN HIS FIRST BIG LEAGUE AT-BAT 🔥 (via @Yankees)pic.twitter.com/OZyfAMnltG — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) September 2, 2023

Perhaps the most impressive part? An oppo taco. Oh, and off one of the best pitchers to ever step on a mound. What a start to Dominguez's career. Just prior to the first pitch in Houston, Aaron Boone revealed that the 20-year-old, who is the organization's second-best prospect, will be New York's starting center fielder moving forward. That means he's going to get lots of opportunities to keep shining.

Dominguez was signed back in 2019 as a teen out of the Dominican Republic for a whopping $5.1 million and due to his extremely versatile skill set, he's been compared to guys like Bo Jackson and Mike Trout. He was slashing .419 in nine Triple-A games before getting the call to the Majors.

While it's still too early to tell if Jasson Dominguez will live up to the enormous hype as potentially the most elite international prospect ever, he's certainly heading in the right direction with a long ball off Verlander. And with a clear opening in CF, Dominguez could legitimately make this his position for many years to come if he makes the right impression over the next month.