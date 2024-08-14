The New York Yankees had reason to be afraid after Jazz Chisholm went down with an elbow injury against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday. However, the former Miami Marlin may be back before Yankee fans know it.

New York announced that Chisholm's ailment isn't major, via the team's social media.

“Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves:

• Recalled INF Oswald Peraza (#91) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

• Recalled RHP Will Warren (#98) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

• Placed INF/OF Jazz Chisholm Jr. on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to 8/13) with a left elbow sprain.

• Designated RHP Enyel de los Santos for assignment.

Additionally, RHP Lou Trivino commences a rehab assignment with Double-A Somerset,” the club announced.

UCL surgery wasn't initially off the table for Chisholm, which would've ended his season. However, New York hopes that the 2022 All-Star can avoid surgery and return in 3-4 weeks, via MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

However, Chisholm isn't out of the woods yet, via MLB.com's Bryan Hoch.

“The Yankees are still waiting on medical opinions regarding Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s UCL injury, Aaron Boone said. He is shut down from baseball activities,” reported Hoch.

How big of a setback will this be for the Yankees?

Jazz Chisholm has been red-hot for the Yankees

Chisholm has been everything New York could've hoped for since acquiring him at the trade deadline. The 26-year-old has seven homers, five stolen bases, and a 1.062 OPS in 61 plate appearances since becoming a Yankee. Additionally, he's performed admirably at third base, a position he'd never played in the MLB.

New York manager Aaron Boone is hopeful about Chisholm's outlook, via The Athletic's Chris Kirschner.

“I think he’s bummed out because he wanted to be in the lineup,” Boone said Tuesday. “He woke up feeling like, ‘I’m playing.’ We’ll see what we have. Hopefully, it’s not something that’s too long.”

Chisholm will leave a void in the lineup in the meantime, as he was one of the main reasons behind the team's recent offensive revival. However, it also gives a chance to get Peraza more run in the big leagues, who's hit 11 homers and 40 RBI with 18 stolen bases in the minors this season.

“He’s [Chisholm's] been really impactful for us and hopefully this is something that’s a shorter period and we’ll get him back and rolling but it’s certainly tough to not have him in there with what he’s meant to our team already,” Boone continued. “We’ll just do our best to support him and get him right and hopefully get him back out there.