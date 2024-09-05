An iconic baseball voice is coming back to the booth for one last playoff run. Longtime New York Yankees radio voice John Sterling will end his retirement this month and return to the airwaves as part of a deal for him to call every Yankees playoff game during the 2024 MLB postseason, per The Athletic.

Sterling agreed to a proposed deal from WFAN Thursday that was approved by Yankees executives last week. Initial reports from The Athletic in August suggested the 86-year-old would call home games during the playoffs, but WFAN only wanted to make the deal if Sterling committed to every postseason game the Yanks play.

Sterling abruptly retired in April, citing the travel as part of his reasoning. This deal is strictly for the 2024 playoffs as he plans to stay retired following the conclusion of this MLB season.

Sterling is expected to call a few regular-season games before October. He'll again partner with Suzyn Waldman, with whom he shared the Yankees' radio booth from 2005 to his retirement earlier this year. Waldman has continued her work as a color commentator in the wake of Sterling's absence.

The 12-time Sports Emmy Award winner began his broadcasting career in 1970, making several stops along the way before landing with the Yankees in 1989. He was on the call for seven World Series, five of them Yankees victories.

Known for his home run calls and his famous “Theeeeee Yankees win” catchphrase after a New York victory, Sterling has called over 5,000 Yankees games. It is fitting that his final game, win or lose, will be in the postseason.

The Yankees enter Thursday as the top Wild Card team in the American League. They trail the Baltimore Orioles by a half-game for first place in the AL East. The MLB playoffs begin with the Wild Card Series on Oct. 1.