Former New York Yankees radio announcer John Sterling is on the verge of making a comeback. After 36 years behind the microphone, John Sterling retired from the Yankees radio booth in April but is considering returning for the postseason, according to The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand, who says a recent guest appearance during the Yankees’ game against the Cleveland Guardians has triggered talks between Sterling and WFAN, the Yankees Radio Network.

“Over the next few days, he is expected to discuss with Audacy New York president Chris Oliviero if he will return for the playoffs, according to a person briefed on the plans,” Marchand wrote. “Oliviero, who oversees WFAN, has not officially asked Sterling yet.”

Then, Sterling says, the decision will rest with the network.

“The ball is in their court,” Sterling said, per The Athletic. “They would have to ask. I would feel bad for the guys who have done the games all year.”

Olivero declined to comment.

John Sterling delivers a blunt take on the Yankees’ struggles

Back in his element behind the microphone during the Yankees’ game against the Guardians on Tuesday, Sterling couldn’t help himself from critiquing New York’s recent struggles during his half-inning appearance. Joining YES Network’s Michael Kay, Sterling was asked if anything about the Yankees this year has surprised the retired announcer.

“The fact that surprised me is that so many of the guys haven’t hit,” Sterling replied. “Obviously not [Juan] Soto and [Aaron] Judge — and that the bullpen has been so poor… You look at your lineup card: [Gleyber] Torres not hitting, [Anthony] Volpe really not hitting, and DJ [LeMahieu] not hitting. It’s really hurt because with Soto and Judge, wow, what an offense they can have.”

For over two months, the Yankees struggled throughout the summer. After going 14-13 in June, they were below .500 in July (11-3) before losing seven of their first 15 games in August. New York (74-53) is still atop the American League, beating the Guardians 8-1 on Wednesday, but are 5-5 in their last ten games. The Baltimore Orioles (74-54) trail by half a game in the AL East division.

Sterling, who stepped away from the Yankees broadcast booth four months ago due to the grueling 162-game MLB schedule, pointed to travel as the biggest reason for his retirement. However, the traveling schedule is far less demanding in the postseason, considering each playoff series switches back and forth between New York and one city alone. The reduced travel factored into Sterling’s potential return, according to The Athletic.