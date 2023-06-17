Like many fans, Josh Donaldson was not ok with how he and the rest of the New York Yankees played in their embarrassing 15-5 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Friday. So much so, that Donaldson felt the need to call out the Yankees for their ‘sloppy‘ play, particularly on defense, Here's what the veteran third baseman had to say, per Erik Boland of Newsday Sports.

“That isn’t the brand of baseball that we’re used to playing. A little sloppy defensively, or a lot sloppy defensively today. It’s not in our DNA to do that. It happens sometimes. We’ll look to rebound and play better tomorrow.”

Donaldson felt that the Yankees, who committed two errors- both of which led to runs scored for the Red Sox- played “a lot sloppy defensively.”

He added that it's “not in our DNA” to do that.

The Yankees, who are playing without 2022 American League MVP Aaron Judge, who is sidelined indefinitely with a toe injury, have very little margin for error right now.

If the Yankees are going to dig themselves holes as a result of sloppy play in the field, then they have no shot of winning.

And Donaldson, a 13-year MLB veteran who has been around the block, understands that completely.

The Yankees third baseman, who has drawn the ire of fans for his poor performances, has been excellent since returning from the injured list earlier in June.

In his 11 games, Donaldson has five home runs, seven RBI and a .874 OPS.

He has been playing with an urgency.

And he knows the Yankees, playing in the best division in the sport, need to start picking things up soon with Judge injured.