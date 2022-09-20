New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has bashed 59 home runs in 2022, which is just two shy of Roger Maris’ AL-record 61 dingers and one back of Babe Ruth’s 60 in 151 games. With 16 games to play in the regular season, Judge has a prime opportunity to set the new AL record for dingers.

As Judge approaches this record amid a ridiculous month of September, Yankees teammate Josh Donaldson continues to be amazed at how unflappable the superstar is:

"He's been amazing. His attitude hasn't changed one bit" Josh Donaldson talks about how well Aaron Judge has handled his home run chase: pic.twitter.com/J6prCtJoSI — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) September 20, 2022

Judging by Judge’s September numbers, it’s clear the pressure of this home run chase isn’t weighing on him. In fact, he seems to be embracing the pressure and easily destroying it.

The proof?

Judge is hitting .491 in September with eight home runs in 55 at-bats. He has also walked 14 times. In his last game out against the Milwaukee Brewers, the Yankees star bashed two home runs and knocked in four runs.

With the season coming down the stretch, Judge is putting New York on his back on the way to an AL East title. The Yankees have stemmed the tide a bit after swooning earlier in the second half of the season, and they currently hold a 5.5-game lead over the Toronto Blue Jays. Barring something ridiculous, the AL East will belong to New York.

Also don’t forget that Aaron Judge is doing this while playing for a new contract. It’s harder to have a better bet-on-yourself season than Judge is, and he will almost certainly win AL MVP over Shohei Ohtani.

At this point, it would be a surprise if Judge doesn’t become the new AL record-holder for home runs. The question now is just how many he’ll end up with.