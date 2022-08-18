Josh Donaldson turns Yankees season around with walk off grand slam

The New York Yankees got arguably the biggest win of the season Wednesday night. Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson hit a walk off grand slam, trailing by three runs in the bottom of the 10th inning. The opposite field blast sent Yankees announcer Michael Kay screaming with excitement.

JOSH DONALDSON GRAND SLAM 🔥 @BRWalkoff YANKEES WALK OFF THE RAYS (via @Yankees)pic.twitter.com/G27HDHDu94 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 18, 2022

The Yankees entering Wednesday night had lost 11 of their last 13 games. Their offense had been absolutely dreadful, having scored just nine runs over their last seven games combined. But one swing of the bat from Donaldson and all of that can be forgotten.

It’s ironic that it was Donaldson who might have the biggest hit of the year for New York. The Yankees acquired Donaldson in the offseason and the thought was former All-Star would fit right in with the Bronx Bombers. Instead, he has had arguably the worst year of his career. Prior to Wednesday night, Josh Donaldson was hitting .223 with a career worst .690 OPS.

Things had got so bad for New York they found themselves being boo’d off their own field on Tuesday.

Things did not start any better on Wednesday either. The Tampa Bay Rays took an early 4-0 lead and Rays veteran starter Corey Kluber was shutting the Yankees lineup down. Gleyber Torres cut the deficit in half with a two-run blast and in the eighth inning, Rizzo tied with his 28th jack of the year.

But in the top of the 10th, Aroldis Chapman allowed a couple runs setting the stage for Donaldon’s heroics. Sometimes it takes a game like this to turn a season around. New York kept pace with the Houston Astros and are 2.5 games back for home field advantage in the American League.