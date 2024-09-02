The New York Yankees have lost four out of their last five games and are just a half-game ahead of the Baltimore Orioles for the American League East lead in the standings. Six teams have at least 74 wins, and all qualify for the playoffs, including the Yankees. But with less than a month left in the season, it's not too late for the standings to turn over and push New York into a Wild Card spot. When asked why the Yankees aren't playing their best baseball this past week, Yankees star Juan Soto put some thought into the question before responding to the media.

“I think it's just part of baseball. Things are going to go up and down all the way. It’s not as easy as it looks out there. We’re definitely trying.”

The Yankees have been the best team in baseball. They sport a 45-32 record against teams with a record better than .500. They aren't perfect, and it shows when they are held up to the right light. It doesn't help them that they are 22-23 against the AL East and 17-22 in games against lefty starters.

What's ailing the Yankees in losses and how it's affecting the AL Wild Card standings

A common occurrence for the Yankees during their most recent losses is that their opponents score in bunches once they get through the batting order one time. During that second at-bat, the Yankees' starters fall flat. The Cardinals scored four runs in the third inning on Saturday and four in the fourth on Sunday.

The fans and media have their gripes, too. They've been clamoring for OF prospect Jasson Dominguez to get called up and see if or how he can contribute in the postseason. Instead, their PR department put out this tweet.

“Prior to today's game, the Yankees made the following roster moves: Returned INF Anthony Rizzo (#48) from his rehab assignment and reinstated him from the 60-day injured list,” reported the Yankees PR department on X, formerly Twitter. “Recalled RHP Ron Marinaccio (#97), RHP Scott Effross (#59) and OF Duke Ellis (#70) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Designated LHP Josh Maciejewski for assignment.”

One of the top commenters, with over 10,000 likes, said, “Ah yes, the Outfielder we have all been waiting for them to add… Duke Ellis. Unserious franchise.”

Manager Aaron Boone is unfazed, via MLB reporter Bryan Hoch's questions on their slowdown.

“It's not been easy, but we're in a great position,” Boone said via MLB reporter Bryan Hoch. “We're sitting atop the division, best record or right around there in the league. It's definitely been a grind for us, but like I've said, it's right there for the taking.”

With 25 games left on the schedule, there's enough time to turn it around in the Bronx. They've scored the second-most runs and have the second-best run differential in baseball (+121).