New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone remains confident in his team despite the rough showing in August.

“It's not been easy, but we're in a great position,” Boone said, via MLB reporter Bryan Hoch. “We're sitting atop the division, best record or right around there in the league. It's definitely been a grind for us, but like I've said, it's right there for the taking.”

A ‘grind' might be a bit of an understatement from the Yankees manager. In August, the Yankees posted a 14-12 record. Since June 1, they have a near .500 record, sitting at 39-38. Even with the underwhelming performance, they still sit at the top of the American League East. Before June 1, the Yankees had an impressive 40-19 record.

With the subpar performances the last two months, the Yankees had to make a move. In late July, they pulled a shocking move. New York agreed to a trade with the Miami Marlins to send Jazz Chisholm Jr. to the Bronx. Chisholm has been a spark for the Yankees since arriving. He's batting .293, with nine home runs and a .992 on base plus slugging percentage. Even with the move, their record has been all-but-impressive, considering the laxed schedule.

Does Aaron Boone, New York's season get any easier?

Somehow, yes. The Yankees have one of the easier schedules in the league for the remainder of the 2024 season. They have the ninth-easiest strength of schedule.

Also, the Yankees play the Boston Red Sox and the Baltimore Orioles only once more. Both series will also take place at Yankee Stadium. While the Orioles are giving the Yankees a run for their money for the division pennant, they still have the star power. Players like Aaron Judge, Juan Soto, Giancarlo Stanton, and now Chisholm make up a scary roster, no matter who they play.

However, the Orioles have an easier schedule than the Yankees, with the third-easiest strength of schedule. Regardless, the division can be a serious toss-up. Baltimore looks to close in on another division title, while the Red Sox aren't too far behind. If the pennant is ‘for the taking' as Boone describes, a late-season surge would be necessary. Another runner-up finish to Baltimore wouldn't be ideal, much less to the Red Sox.

Winning two of their last three series seem to have New York on the right track. First baseman Anthony Rizzo is also expected to make his return on Sunday. While the inconsistencies are glaring, the Yankees playoff hopes could come to fruition.