The New York Mets won the Juan Soto sweepstakes, locking the outfielder in for 15 years. After one year with the New York Yankees, Soto hit free agency and picked the Amazins over the Bombers. At his introductory press conference in Queens, Soto was asked if he talked to any Yankees teammates since signing with the Mets. His answer stunned many fans.

“I have not talked to any of those guys. We talked to them through the playoffs, the end of the playoffs, but after that, I'm in this process, I haven't talked to any of those guys.”

This is further confirmation of what Aaron Judge said during his MVP acceptance speech. He said that at that point, he had not spoken to Soto. He said that it was Soto's decision and he wouldn't interfere with the process. Judge went through the process himself in 2022, landing with the Yankees on a nine-year deal.

Yankee fans believe Judge, or any Bronx teammates, should have reached out to Soto. But reports have surfaced from the negotiating table that any contact may not have mattered. Soto got a suite in Citi Field for the duration of his contract, something the Yankees did not offer.

Yankees make free agency pivot from Juan Soto

The Yankees players may not have contacted Soto during the free agency process but they do have a new player. After losing Soto, they signed Max Fried to the largest contract ever given to a left-handed pitcher. The $218 million deal gives them a surplus of starters to deal from.

While no one player can replace Soto, the Yankees are trying to recreate him in the aggregate. The trade market is heating up and one name out there is Kyle Tucker. The Astros' outfielder hits and fields at a high level and would cost a lot. He is also a pending free agent which may scare Brian Cashman after what just happened with Soto.

If Tucker falls through, Cody Bellinger is a viable option as well. The Cubs are looking to trade a few of their pieces and Bellinger is the biggest name. The Yankees should look to add any outfielder who can add offensive pop and play solid defense. Bellinger and Tucker fit that role.

Yankees players did not reach out to Juan Soto during free agency and he went to the Mets. Whether a text from Aaron Judge would have changed things may never be known.