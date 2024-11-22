The New York Yankees finally made the World Series after a 15-year absence this season. However, after winning the American League East in impressive fashion with a 94-68 record and getting past the Kansas City Royals in the American League Division Series and the Cleveland Guardians in the ALCS, the Yankees fell flat against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series.

It was a major comedown for the Yankees dominant 1-2 punch of Aaron Judge and Juan Soto.

Much like Judge was a year ago, Soto is a free agent in the offseason. Since the Yankees found the right formula with Judge (58 home runs, 144 runs batted in) and Soto (41 HRs, 109 RBIs) providing the thump in the New York lineup, it is not something that the team or its fans wants to see broken up any time soon.

However, now that unsigned players have hit the open market, Judge has yet to talk to his partner in crime. It's not that he doesn't want to see Soto return to the Bronx Bombers. He simply knows it's a huge decision and that Soto has to decide what's best for him and his loved ones.

The unanimous MVP wants to give Soto the space to think about all aspects of his decision and let him come to his own conclusion, according to Yankees beat writer Chris Kirschner of The Athletic.

Yankees had struggled in the postseason before acquiring Soto

The Yankees last won the World Series following the 2009 season when they defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in six games. Since that time, they have earned a spot in the postseason 11 times. They had lost in the American League Championship Series five times before finally turning it around against the Guardians.

Judge was the dominant hitter on the team, but the Yankees were far more effective this year with Soto providing a huge threat. Judge had been a record-setting power hitter in 2022 when he bashed an American League record 62 home runs, but the Yankees got swept by the Houston Astros in the ALCS that season because he didn't have a cooperating bat in the lineup like Soto's.

Opponents are much more likely to pitch around Aaron Judge if he doesn't have another slugger in the lineup who can contribute like Soto or at least someone on base ahead of Judge. The Yankees also have an impressive power hitter in Giancarlo Stanton, but it is much harder for him to remain healthy and stay in the lineup than Soto.

Soto is approaching the prime years of his career at the age of 26, while Stanton has slowed down a bit at the age of 35.

The presence of Soto in the Yankee lineup will likely make them the American League favorites to return to the World Series in 2025. However, if he decides to leave, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman will be left scrambling to make up for his absence.