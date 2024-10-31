The New York Yankees lost Game 5 of the 2024 World Series in heartbreaking fashion. The Yankees managed to blow a 5-0 lead through their atrocious defense and poor effort by some of their stars, excluding Juan Soto. With the loss, the Dodgers claimed their eighth World Series title. It was also their fourth at the expense of the Yankees.

As the Dodgers were celebrating in the Bronx, New York was forced to turn the page to 2025. The Yankees players left the dugout dejected, but one remained behind. Soto was the last man standing, and his gesture had people wondering if he had played his final game in a Yankee uniform.

Expand Tweet

Juan Soto appeared to point to the sky, potentially as a final goodbye to Yankee Stadium, according to Major League Baseball reporter Bryan Hoch.

Soto is set to become a free agent this offseason. The former Yankee slugger will be coming off arguably the best season of his career. He hit a career high in home runs and runs scored with 41 and 128 respectively. As usual, Soto was also an on-base machine with a .419 OBP to go with a .989 OPS.

The talented outfielder is still just 26 years old and is expected to receive top dollar in the market. Some reports have teams like the New York Mets and Toronto Blue Jays heavily interested in his services. While he may not garner the $700-plus million that Shohei Ohtani got from the Dodgers, it is widely believed he will land somewhere in the range of $600 million.

That sentiment is furthered by the fact that Soto previously turned down a 15-year, $440 million offer from the Washington Nationals.

The Yankees already committed a half-billion dollars to Aaron Judge. If the Yankees were to re-sign Soto in the proposed range, they will likely be paying an exorbitant amount in luxury tax. Granted, Anthony Rizzo's $17 million might come off the books. His option may not be picked up. Gleyber Torres is also set to be a free agent.

Nevertheless, Soto's talent, at his age, is sure to create a bidding war.