The New York Yankees and legendary announcer John Sterling go hand in hand. Sterling has been calling games for the Yankees since 1989 and even strung together an impressive streak of 5,000 consecutive games called. Last year, Sterling was even hit by a foul ball and then stated he wasn't “going on the IL.”
However, there was a growing expectation that Sterling was expected to announce his retirement due to health concerns, per a report from Andrew Marchand of The Athletic.
‘The legendary radio voice of the Yankees, John Sterling, is planning to hold a news conference Friday where he is expected to announce plans on his future, he told The Athletic. There is an expectation among Yankees and WFAN officials that he will retire because of health concerns, according to people with direct knowledge of the situation. The team and the station have left it up to Sterling, leaving the possibility he could change his mind.'
Shortly after, Sterling officially announced his retirement, per Bryan Hoch.
“I am a very blessed human being. I have been able to do what I wanted, broadcasting for 64 years. As a little boy growing up in New York as a Yankees fan, I was able to broadcast the Yankees for 36 years. It’s all to my benefit, and I leave very, very happy. I look forward to seeing everyone again on Saturday.”
To honor Sterling, he will be recognized during Saturday's game, per Hoch.
‘John Sterling will be recognized in a pregame press conference on Saturday at Yankee Stadium. He will also visit the WFAN booth during the game.'
The Yankees released a lengthy statement on Sterling's decision to retire, per Mark Feinsand. Sterling has already cut back on some road games this season, and Justin Shackil and Emmanuel Berbari are expected to replace Sterling.
Yankees fans and baseball fans remember the best of John Sterling
With this retirement news coming, fans immediately began to recall the best calls of John Sterling's career. He has been the voice of the Yankees since 1989 and has been a staple for baseball fans everywhere.
Fans remember the best calls of Sterling's career, and there are a lot of them.
The best John Sterling call of all-time pic.twitter.com/oiNdFIKFoi https://t.co/kJ4Sxt8rts
— Jordan Moore (@iJordanMoore) April 15, 2024
John Sterling really was the voice for GENERATIONS of Yankees fans. If he is going to retire, what a hell of a run.
The sound of the Yankees is not going to be the same 💙
(via @WFAN660) pic.twitter.com/LgB80Bdmb3
— 4 Train Savages (@FourSavages) April 15, 2024
35 years of absolute greatness.
Thank you John Sterling 🐐 pic.twitter.com/T3EFqdXr63
— Addison (@YankeeWRLD) April 15, 2024
And, Yankees fans made sure to recirculate the clip of Sterling calling the final out of the 1996 World Series win over the Atlanta Braves.
According to @AndrewMarchand of The Athletic, long time radio broadcaster John Sterling will have a press conference on Friday, with retirement considered a “strong” possibility.
One of the best radio careers ever, here’s his legendary call of the Yankees 1996 WS win. pic.twitter.com/tPdCTO5OmF
— Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) April 15, 2024
This comes on the heels of legendary broadcaster Verne Lundquist hanging it up after The Masters, and the memorable moment between Verne and Tiger Woods will be replayed forever. Now, the game of baseball has seen one of the greatest of all time headed for retirement after an unbelievable career behind the mic.
Hats off to John Sterling for an incredible career as the Yankees announcer.