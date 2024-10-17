The New York Yankees entered Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the Cleveland Guardians looking for a stranglehold of the series. Things have not gone their way Thursday, as they trail late in Ohio.

To make matters worse, the Yankees bullpen took a hit. New York relief pitcher Ian Hamilton was forced from the game in the bottom of the sixth inning due to injury.

Cleveland holds a 3-1 lead as the game heads to the eighth inning.

This is a developing story with more to follow.