The New York Yankees are in third place in the American League East, 7.5 games behind the front-running Tampa Bay Rays and also trailing the second-place Baltimore Orioles. While the Yankees have not played their best baseball yet, pitcher Luis Severino is of the opinion that the team’s pitching staff will give the Bronx Bombers a chance to climb in the standings.

"If everybody's healthy, we're in a good spot" Luis Severino talks about the Yankees' rotation, led by a "monster" in Gerrit Cole: pic.twitter.com/5WUp0koVFk — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) May 27, 2023

Severino was on the mound for the Yankees in their 3-2 10-inning victory over the San Diego Padres at Yankee Stadium Saturday. He was at his best in the game, as he threw 6.2 innings and gave up just one hit. That hit was a solo home run by Fernando Tatis Jr., but the Yankees came through with the win when Isiah Kiner-Falefa drove home the winning run in the bottom of the 10th.

After the game, Severino gave an optimistic take on the state of the Yankees pitching staff. He believes that the pitching will give this team a chance to establish its excellence as the season continues, and his opinion is strongest about staff ace Gerrit Cole, whom he referred to as a “monster.”

Cole has been one of the best pitchers in the American League again this season. Cole is clearly the ace of the staff with a 5-0 record, a 2.53 earned run average and 70 strikeouts in 67.2 innings. The powerful right-handed pitcher has 1 complete game and 1 shutout this season.

Luis Severino made his second start of the year against the Padres. He has returned to the rotation after missing time with a strained right lat.