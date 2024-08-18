The New York Yankees are giving a new role to one of their most talented farm prospects. The Bronx Bombers are designating slugger Jasson Dominguez as the team's 27th man, per the team's X account. The team made the announcement ahead of Sunday's Little League Classic, which pits New York against the Detroit Tigers.

A 27th man is an extra body usually added to an MLB roster to help during a double-header. In nearly every case during the day-to-day grind of a schedule, a team can only handle 26 players on their regular roster. Ahead of the Little League Classic, it appears New York is getting a little extra comfort.

Dominguez is one of the most highly-touted prospects in the Yankees minor league system. The outfielder is hitting .298 in the minors this season, which is a career-high for him. He's blasted 7 home runs and recorded 24 runs batted in. He's played for the Yankees' Triple-A, Double-A and Single-A affiliates this season, so the franchise is certainly not afraid to move him around.

The outfielder is hitting .258 all-time in the big leagues. All of his professional at-bats came during the 2023 season. He hasn't recorded a single at-bat in 2024 for the Yankees.

Yankees are looking to run away with the AL East this year

Dominguez hasn't been needed as much this season as many Yankees fans expected. That is due in part to the team's success with Aaron Judge, Juan Soto and now even Jazz Chisholm working in the outfield. Dominguez entered the 2024 season with some high hopes from Yankees fans, after his 2023 body of work.

New York enters the Little League Classic on Sunday with a 73-51 record. The team is trying to keep pace with the Baltimore Orioles in the American League East. New York enters Sunday with a one game lead over the Orioles. Dominguez clearly gives the team another weapon on offense if needed. New York lost to the Tigers on Saturday, but defeated Detroit on Friday. The Bronx Bombers can take the series with a victory Sunday night.

Yankees fans are surely excited that Dominguez is on the roster. Many are also hopeful that the young gun will get a chance to play. Dominguez has battled an oblique injury this season that has slowed him down. He is considered by many analysts to be one of the franchise's future stars.

The Yankees and Tigers take to the field in Williamsport, Pennsylvania for the Little League Classic at 7:00 Eastern Sunday.