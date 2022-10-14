MLB Twitter explodes after Aaron Judge booed by Yankees fans after 4th strikeout vs. Guardians

MLB Twitter reacted to Aaron Judge’s brutal performance at the plate for the New York Yankees against the Cleveland Guardians in the ALDS. Aaron Judge is currently 0-4 with 4 strikeouts. However, there is still time for redemption as the game is still in-progress as of this story’s publication. Twitter had no shortage of reactions after Judge faced some boo’s following his 4th strikeout of the game.

Sporting News MLB shared a clip of Yankees fans boo’ing Aron Judge.

Following his 4th strikeout of the day, 7th in the ALDS, Yankee fans boo Aaron Judge 😬 🎥: @Sports_24x7_ pic.twitter.com/lDgIHOZrtT — Sporting News MLB (@sn_mlb) October 14, 2022

One user said that the Yankees fans boo’s could push Aaron Judge to the New York Mets.

#Yankees fan gonna boo #AaronJudge right into the arms of the #Mets — Dr. Sports Antagonist/Dr. Card Economist (Ben) (@ourtradingcards) October 14, 2022

Other fans couldn’t believe Judge was getting boo’d following his historic 2022 season.

“If I were a Yankees fan and Aaron Judge were to use Babe Ruth’s uniform as a napkin then drag the World Series trophy behind his car in the parking lot, destroying it, I still wouldn’t have the audacity to boo him,” one fan wrote.

“I am not against booing a team or player. But when Aaron Judge has one one of the most magical seasons in baseball history and Yankees fans boo him because he hasn’t been good in the NLDS, that is something. You don’t sniff the post season without him,” another fan wrote.

Finally, David P. Samson dropped a truth bomb on the situation.

“If you are a Yankee fan and just boo’d Aaron Judge, then you aren’t a Yankee fan.”

Judge is likely going to win the AL MVP. It is surprising to see fans boo their best player after just a couple of underwhelming games.