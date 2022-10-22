Nestor Cortes’ strong take on Aaron Judge as Yankees’ captain

New York Yankees star pitcher Nestor Cortes said Aaron Judge should be the team’s captain if he returns for the 2023 campaign, per Bryan Hoch. Cortes added that “most of the guys in there agree with me.”

Aaron Judge is set to hit free agency this offseason. The slugger clubbed an American League all-time record 62 home runs in 2022 and is in line for a major payday. Yankees fans and players are hopeful that “The Judge” will sign back with the Yankees. But he is destined to receive no shortage of interest on the open market.

One recent rumor suggested that the Los Angeles Dodgers prepared to try and snatch Aaron Judge away from the Yankees.

“There has been a lot of talk that the Dodgers are prepared to let (Trea) Turner walk in order to make a big play for Judge, a scenario that could take the NL West champions out of play for the shortstop,” MLB insider Mark Feinsand wrote.

Nestor Cortes’ captain comment could entice Aaron Judge to return to New York. Having the opportunity to captain MLB’s most historic franchise certainly would be tempting.

The Yankees and Judge attempted to work out a contract extension prior to the regular season. But nothing came to fruition and he decided to bet on himself. It is safe to say the strategy paid off, as he’s set to become the most coveted free agent of the 2022 offseason.

For now, Aaron Judge will look to help the Yankees upset the Houston Astros in the ALCS.