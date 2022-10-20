RUMOR: Dodgers prepared to let Trea Turner walk, sign Aaron Judge instead

The Los Angeles Dodgers could be in the mix to make a run for Aaron Judge this offseason, and they are reportedly even willing to let Trea Turner walk in a potential bid for the New York Yankees slugger.

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com listed the potential landing spots for Turner as he enters free agency this 2022 offseason. While the Dodgers are included on the list and absolute make sense for the star shortstop, Feinsand emphasized that the LA franchise’s interest in Judge could make the reunion impossible.

“There has been a lot of talk that the Dodgers are prepared to let Turner walk in order to make a big play for Judge, a scenario that could take the NL West champions out of play for the shortstop,” Feinsand wrote.

Trea Turner is expected to command a lot of money in free agency as one of the league’s most reliable shortstops, with his next contract possibly only behind what Aaron Judge is projected to get. That said, it will definitely be impossible for the Dodgers to keep the 29-year-old should they opt to go all-out for Aaron Judge.

The Yankees star is projected to fetch a deal over $300 million after a historic season when he set the new single-season home run record in the American League with 62.

It remains to be seen what the Dodgers will do with Turner, but the decision they will make will certainly have a massive impact on the fate of the franchise.