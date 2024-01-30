Greg Allen is back in the Yankees organization

The New York Yankees are reportedly signing Greg Allen to a minor league deal, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

If Greg Allen plays in the major this year with the Yankees, he will get $1.1 million, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

Allen has had two stints with the Yankees in the past. He played for the team in 2021 as they dealt with injuries to the roster and had a stint in 2023 as well. The move provides some depth for the Yankees if injuries hit again in 2024, and he could be a potential pinch runner or defensive replacement for the team if he gets called up at some point in the season.

The Yankees revamped their outfield this offseason, trading for Juan Soto, Trent Grisham and Alex Verdugo. Juan Soto is the obvious big addition, and is expected to play mostly right field for the team, as he is not known for his defense. Trent Grisham was acquired in the deal with the Padres, and is someone who plays elite defense in center field. He will likely rotate into the starting lineup on some days. Alex Verdugo was acquired in a separate trade with the rival Boston Red Sox, and he is expected to be the starting left fielder for the Yankees.

After a disappointing 2023 season that saw the Yankees finish with an 82-80 record, the team has a revamped out field, and the signing of Allen provides a bit more depth for that group heading into spring training.