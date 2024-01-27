The Yankees slugger caught some weekend hoops with the rap superstar.

The New York Knicks took on the Miami Heat on Saturday for a nationally televised matinee game that saw New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge catching up with Drake:

Drake and Aaron Judge enjoying the vibes at The Garden 🤩 #NBACelebRow#NBARivalsWeek

Knicks-Heat | Live on ABC pic.twitter.com/t66RXx8CQO — NBA (@NBA) January 27, 2024

This isn't the first time that the Yankees star has spent time with Drake at the Garden. Last summer, as Drake headed down the stairs from the concourse toward the stage at Madison Square Garden, he was flanked by Yankees sluggers Judge and Giancarlo Stanton.

The trio doled out high fives to admiring fans along the way.

Judge rocked a shirt featuring several former Knicks stars, with Patrick Ewing front-and-center and additional images of Walt “Clyde” Frazier, John Starks and Carmelo Anthony at what was the first of three Drake concerts at MSG last year.

The Yankees are trying to assemble a murderer's row of hitters in their batting order, with the acquisition of the hard-hitting Juan Soto sure to give their lineup more of a punch alongside Judge. With there being less than a month until Spring Training, there is much anticipation for how the Yankees' new pieces will fit together as they try to reclaim AL East glory.

Judge, who is seemingly going to be moved to centerfield with the acquisition of Soto, also appears set to hit behind him in the lineup.

Said Judge, “I think he's got me penciled in at centerfield, hitting right behind the new guy. Just keep the top three DJ, Soto and me, we’ll get it going,”

Batting behind someone that gets on base as much as Soto has got to have Judge excited about the upcoming Yankees season. In the meantime, he continues to enjoy hanging out with one of the biggest rap stars in the world.