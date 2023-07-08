It's no secret that New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton has ridiculous power and he proved just that on Saturday with an absolute bomb off Chicago Cubs left Drew Smyly.

On a 1-0 count, Stanton smoked Smyly's 93 mph sinker a whopping 447 feet. Via Talkin' Baseball:

118.1 MPH MOONSHOT from Giancarlo Stanton! pic.twitter.com/84FVpuUozZ — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 8, 2023

Also, 118 mph off the bat. Ridiculous. By no surprise, Twitter was in awe after seeing Stanton's no-doubter.

This Giancarlo Stanton HR still hasn’t landed pic.twitter.com/MIEcv7pbHg — Barstool Baseball (@StoolBaseball) July 8, 2023

Giancarlo Stanton just homered off the facing of the third deck down the left-field line. Over the Audi Club. First time I've ever seen a ball get hit up there… — Max Goodman (@MaxTGoodman) July 8, 2023

had to be 500 — Effrossburner_ (@freezamar) July 8, 2023

Oh my god this Stanton home run pic.twitter.com/J73NP2Rcud — Alex Micheletti (@AlexMicheletti) July 8, 2023

Giancarlo Stanton can hit a baseball as far as anyone in the big leagues, but unfortunately, consistency remains an issue. Heading into Saturday, he's slashing just .199 with seven homers (eight now) with 20 RBI in 39 games. Not exactly good enough.

The reality is the Yankees need Giancarlo Stanton to be doing this a lot more, especially with Aaron Judge still out with a toe injury. It's not only up to him, though. The New York offense as a whole has been struggling immensely.

Stanton's HR against the Cubbies was only his first since June 28th and his second since the 13th of June. This is a guy that is known for his ability to leave the yard and he isn't exactly doing that enough right now.

On a more positive note, his eighth bomb could potentially help him get in a rhythm moving forward. That would be huge for the Yankees, who are eight games back in the AL East and currently a game back in the Wild Card race.

At the time of writing, New York is up 4-1 on the Cubbies after losing the series opener Friday, the first time Chicago has beat them in the Bronx ever.