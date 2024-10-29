The New York Yankees are down three games to none to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series. After Gerrit Cole dominated Game 1, the Bombers took the lead in the tenth inning. Freddie Freeman's walk-off grand slam gave all the moment to LA and they have rode that to three straight wins. No team has ever come back from down 3-0 in the World Series. Cole told USA Today's Bob Nightengale that the team has not given up hope.

“Yankees ace Gerrit Cole, who’s scheduled to start Game 5 if the Yankees win tonight: ‘We still got a shot at this thing….There’s a lot of baseball left.'”

Cole's Game 1 start ended after 88 pitches, a move that fans questioned Yankees manager Aaron Boone about. Now, rookie Luis Gil will get the ball with the season on the line. Not starting Cole on Tuesday would put him on two days' rest for a hypothetical Game 7. Cole also said that there were no conversations about him starting Game 4.

The reasoning is that every game is an elimination game for the Yankees this season. They have four starting pitchers and will need them all to pitch to win this World Series. The comeback is beyond improbable, but Cole gives the Yankees a chance to win in every game he starts.

The Yankees need great pitching to pull off a World Series comeback

In the first three games of the World Series, the Yankees have held the Dodgers to 10 runs in regulation. Their pitching has been solid, especially out of the bullpen. Cole was great but Carlos Rodón and Clarke Schmidt were not and that put the team behind the eight ball. The offense's disappearance has been the reason for their demise.

Juan Soto and Giancarlo Stanton are the only hitters with batting averages over .300. They are also the only hitters with over a .800 OPS. Aaron Judge has struck out seven times in 12 at-bats and Alex Verdugo's garbage-time homer saved his stat line. The offense has been abysmal which means the pitching needs to be spectacular for things to change.

If Luis Gil dominates Game 4, The Bronx will welcome their ace back to the mound for a do-or-die Game 5. If Gil does not get it done and Cole remains on the bench, many will question Boone's decision to not throw him. Whenever Cole pitches, he will need to shine under the brightest lights for the Yankees to win the World Series.