The New York Yankees failed yet again in their latest attempt to stitch together their first three-game win streak. That’s after they suffered an embarrassing 11-2 home loss at the hands of the Minnesota Twins Thursday night during the start of a four-game homestand.

New York’s suffering is content gold for many Twitter users, who have flooded the timeline with reactions to the Yankees’ devastating loss.

“Well, I picked one heck of a day to come to Yankee Stadium for a Twins-Yankee Series. Twins up 9-0 with two outs in the first,” sports journalist Joe Posnanski tweeted.

“What if the Yankees kindly asked the Twins rn if we can restart the game,” @PlayoffTanaka_ said.

@YankeesMuse also hilariously gave Isiah Kiner-Falefa his flowers for surviving an inning on the mound late in the contest: “Isiah Kiner-Falefa now has a grand slam and a scoreless inning in the last year against the Twins. He can truly do it all 🐐”

New York starter Jhony Brito entered the game with a chance to become just the fourth Yankees pitcher ever to win all of his first three career starts, but the Twins spoiled that goal right away, Brito got tagged for seven earned runs on six hits in just 2/3 of an inning. He was replaced by Colten Brewer, who gave up four more earned runs on five hits in 3.1 innings of work on the mound.

The Yankees hope it gets better for them this Friday when they give the ball to Nestor Cortes in the second game of the series.