The Minnesota Twins will travel to Yankee Stadium to begin a series with the New York Yankees. We are in the Bronx, sharing our MLB odds series, making a Twins-Yankees prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Twins defeated the Chicago White Sox 3-1, finishing off a series where they won two of three. Initially, there was no action for a while as the Twins led 1-0 heading into the eighth inning when Will Castro slapped an RBI double to give the Twins a 2-0 lead. Michael A. Taylor clipped an RBI single to add some insurance, building a 3-0 lead. Ultimately, the Twins held on for a 3-1 lead. Sonny Gray tossed five scoreless innings while allowing three hits and striking out five. Then, Jhoan Duran allowed one run but held on for the save.

The Yankees defeated the Cleveland Guardians 4-3 to finish off a series where they won two of three. Early, the Yankees trailed 3-0 in the fifth inning when Kyle Higashioka clapped an RBI single to center field to put the Yanks on the board. The Yankees struck again in the seventh when Franchy Cordero blasted a 2-run home run to deep center field to tie the game. Later in the ninth inning, Oswaldo Cabrera singled to deep center field to put the Yankees ahead for good. Clay Holmes survived a shaky ninth inning where he issued two walks but ultimately held on for the save.

Joe Ryan will get the start today and is 2-0 with a 3.75 ERA. Significantly, he tossed six innings in his last start while allowing four earned runs on three hits while striking out 10. Ryan has one career start against the Yankees, tossing four innings while allowing four earned runs in a September start against New York. Meanwhile, Jhony Brito comes into this game with a record of 2-0 with an 0.90 ERA. Brito threw five innings in his last start while allowing one earned run on three hits.

The Yankees went 5-2 against the Twins last season. Furthermore, they went 3-1 at Yankee Stadium and are 9-1 over the past 10 games in the Bronx.

Here are the Twins-Yankees MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Twins-Yankees Odds

Minnesota Twins: +1.5 (-156)

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+130)

Over: 8.5 (-112)

Under: 8.5 (-108)

How To Watch Twins vs. Yankees

TV: YES Network, MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB TV

Time: 7:06 PM ET/4:06 PM PT

Why The Twins Could Cover The Spread

The Twins are hoping to finally get over their issues against the Yankees. Thus, they look to get their offense going and also hope to consistently throw good pitches against a dangerous lineup.

Byron Buxton is batting .283 with one home run, eight RBIs, and five runs over 12 games. Significantly, he has moderate numbers against the Yanks, batting .286 with one home run, two RBIs, and three runs over six games against New York. Jose Miranda is struggling, batting .191 (9 for 47) with three RBIs and two runs. However, he has done well against the Yanks, hitting .320 (8 for 25) with one home run, five RBIs, and three runs against them. Donovan Solano is hitting .333 (11 for 33) with two RBIs and three runs over 10 games. However, he has struggled against the Yankees, batting .083 (1 for 12) with one RBI against them. Kyle Farmer is hitting .226 (7 for 31) with one home run, five RBIs, and six runs with his new team.

The Twins have pitched well to start the season. Moreover, the bullpen has excelled in keeping lineups honest and has a 2.68 ERA, ranking fourth in the majors. The Twins will cover the spread if they can avoid making mistakes to Aaron Judge and the Bronx Bombers. Then, they must hit the ball.

Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread

The Yankees field a dangerous lineup and can easily destroy a pitcher on any day. Now, they will attempt to take down a starting pitcher who has pitched well to start the season.

DJ LeMahieu is solid, with a batting average of .263 (10 for 38) with one home run, three RBIs, and eight runs. Likewise, he has done well against Minnesota, batting .321 with three home runs, 12 RBIs, and 12 runs in 20 career games against the Twins. Judge is batting .318 (14 for 44) with four home runs, seven RBIs, and 10 runs. Also, he is hitting .319 with nine home runs, 24 RBIs, and 26 runs in 27 career games against the Twins. Anthony Rizzo is hitting .282 with one home run, six RBIs, and five runs. Likewise, Rizzo is batting .258 with four home runs, 12 RBIs, and 12 runs in 18 career games against Minnesota. The Yankees also have guys like Giancarlo Stanton and Gleyber Torres, who can both make a pitcher pay.

The Yankees have good pitching again. Significantly, their bullpen has a 1.88 ERA, which puts them as the second-best in baseball. The Yankees will cover the spread if they build an early lead. Then, their bullpen must continue its excellence.

Final Twins-Yankees Prediction & Pick

The Yankees dominate the Twins whenever they play. Therefore, expect a similar showing as the bats excel in the series opener.

Final Twins-Yankees Prediction & Pick: New York Yankees: -1.5 (+130)